Medina County: Zero tolerance on speeding coming to dangerous stretch of Route 18

Motorists have been speeding down State Route 18 in Medina County for years; however, that's all about to change as the Ohio Department of Transportation readies a zero tolerance policing initiative to curb the corridor's mounting accidents and fatalities.

From 2008 to 2015, the 5-mile stretch of road -- which extends from Windfall to Medina Line Roads between Sharon and Granger Townships -- has seen 478 crashes and nine fatalities, according to ODOT.

To reverse such steep accident statistics, drivers could be cited for going just one mile above the 55 mph speed limit.

ODOT will be testing stricter penalties starting in January.

Sharon Township Trustee Ray Lurtz says speeding won’t be tolerated, even if you’re just one mile over the limit.

He says tickets will start at $96.

Some drivers we spoke to aren’t happy about that.

“That's not fair,” said Carol Lunsford of Copley Township.

“It’s going to be a little rough getting used to it. I imagine we'll be getting stopped a few times,” she said.

Cheri Gregory of Akron doesn't like the plan either.

“I don't think that's a good idea. Everyone will get a ticket going over one mile per hour!” she said.

ODOT has already made some moves to make the road safer.

Last year crews installed speed feedback signs and rumble strips for drivers.

Sandy Moreland thinks tough enforcement will be good for drivers.

She's seen too many accidents on this road.

“I agree with it wholeheartedly. There's some really crazy drivers on this road lately because there's more people turning off and they don't have any patience. Someone needs to slow them down,” she said.

Starting in 2019, ODOT will also improve signage, install double-sided guardrails and add right turn lanes in some spots, according to its website.

Cleveland19 is still waiting to hear back from ODOT on exactly how this will be enforced.

