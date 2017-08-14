College freshman injured on obstacle course

Officials at Baldwin Wallace University are investigating after a student was injured while using a ropes course Monday afternoon.

According to a university spokesperson the injured student was a female freshman who was hurt when she fell and became entangled in the ropes.

The student was attending an Honors College retreat during new student orientation at the Hiram House in Chagrin Falls.

The student's condition is unknown at this time.

On Monday evening, a spokesperson from the Hiram House Camp offered the following prepared statement:

Hiram House had an unfortunate and unforeseen incident on its high ropes course today with a student from Baldwin Wallace. Hiram House actively cooperated with local first responders. We immediately contacted EMS who transported the student to the hospital. The safety of all Hiram House Camp guests is our #1 priority and we take these matters very seriously. Our thoughts are with the affected student and her family. There will be no further comment other than this statement at this time.

