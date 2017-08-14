Man with 12 condoms, stuffed animal and baby pacifiers arrested, charged with child porn

Authorities have charged a Canadian man with production of child pornography after meeting teen at a park in Rocky River. (Source: Raycom Media)

Joseph B. Haggerty, 49, was arrested and charged in federal court with production of child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations agents in Austin, Texas, received a tip that Haggerty had been soliciting nude images from children. Haggerty was scheduled to fly to Cleveland from Toronto last week. When he arrived in Cleveland, HSI agents followed him to Linden Park in Rocky River, where he met a minor female, according to a criminal affidavit.

Haggerty had a reservation at the Days Inn on Lake Avenue in Lakewood. He was carrying a bag with clothing, 12 condoms, a stuffed animal and a package of baby pacifiers.

According to the minor, she met Haggerty on Kik in December 2016 and they communicated via Skype. She said the calls would last hours and Haggerty would direct her to strip naked and engage in sexually explicit conduct, according to the affidavit.

The girl told her relatives she was going on a camping trip for the weekend but actually planned to go the Lakewood hotel with Haggerty, according to the affidavit.

During a search of Haggerty’s home in Canada, agents found nude images of the Ohio minor, contact information for the child in Texas, as well as evidence of an estimated five other potential victims.

