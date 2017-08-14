Scaramucci to guest on Colbert's 'Late Show' tonight

An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
Jurors are due back in court to consider if a former radio host groped Taylor Swift backstage before a concert in Denver in 2013, and to decide if the singer's mother and her radio liaison set out to destroy his career after the allegations.More >>
