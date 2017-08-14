Two men in hoodies rob US Bank

Both suspects approached the tellers at two stations and verbally demanded cash. (Source: Cleveland police)

Two men walked in and robbed the US Bank on Shaker Boulevard in Cleveland Monday morning.

Police say the suspects entered the bank through the rear and approached the tellers at two stations before demanding cash. The suspects threatened to shoot the tellers if their demands were not met. A weapon was not seen, however, both men threatened the tellers with violence and told them they would shoot and implied that they were armed.

The suspects fled on foot through the back door with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspects were described as black males, between 20-25 years of age, medium builds, wearing hoodies and head covering garments.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Cleveland Division of Police, 4th District. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

