NFL anthem protests prompt question: Where do fans stand?

Ex-QB Colin Kaepernick's career might be over, but his protest isn't. (Source: AP Images)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett stayed seated during the playing of the national anthem on Sunday to protest deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Virginia over the weekend.

This past Saturday, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch remained seated during the anthem.

Colin Kaepernick, who initiated the protest last year to draw attention toward police-related shootings and social issues, has been unable to find a quarterback job since opting out of his contract with San Francisco in the off-season.

Sports analysts have speculated NFL teams have avoided signing Kaepernick to dodge potential controversy, but it appears the protests aren't going away especially as big-name players join the initiative.

Today, we polled our readers asking whether fans should enter the fray.

Here's what people are saying on the Channel 19 Facebook page:

