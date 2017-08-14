CPD: Man slept in Family Dollar overnight, robbed it the next morning

The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a man who they say robbed a Family Dollar store at 12107 St. Clair Ave.

The robbery occurred on Aug. 10.

According to CPD, the suspect came into the store just before closing on Aug, 9, slept inside and then robbed the manager when he opened the following morning.

Police say the man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this suspect is urged to contact police at 216-623-2589.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.