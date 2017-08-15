Coast Guard search for two missing people in Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing their search for two people in Lake Erie early Tuesday morning, even though there is no indication that there are any missing people..

Witnesses told the Coast Guard that two individuals went missing Monday in Lake Erie, near North Kingsville in Ashtabula County. Officials were told they were about 500 yards from the shoreline.

Witnesses said they were on an inflatable raft, and one of the individuals may have jumped off of the raft into the water in an attempt to swim to shore.

The Coast Guard has launched a helicopter and several boats to assist in the search.

