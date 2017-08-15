Army veteran arrested for attempted robbery of Rocky River bank patron

Rocky River police say an Army veteran that served in Afghanistan was arrested after he tried to rob a patron in line at a bank.

Omar Markham, 25, grabbed an envelope of cash from a person that was waiting in line inside the bank, according to police. The incident occurred at the Huntington Bank at 19975 Center Ridge Road on Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.

Markham tried to run out of the bank, but two bank customers chased him into the parking lot and held him until police arrived.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.