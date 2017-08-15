Murder victim's family speaks about unsolved homicides in Cleveland

The family of a murder victim says they know who killed Damien Mitchell. Now, they are speaking out as the city of Cleveland struggles to solve the homicide case.

Mitchell, 36, was shot and killed on July 16 near his family's home on Blenheim Avenue. Witnesses say he was being robbed when he was shot. At least three gunshots were heard during the incident, according to witnesses.

Mitchell's family and Cleveland Councilman Jeff Johnson held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the fatal shooting and to highlight the unsolved homicide rate in Cleveland.

Rashida Newell, Mitchell's sister, said, "We will not stop fighting for justice for him at no expense. Whatever the cost is, we will be there."

Newell added, "We want the Cleveland Police Department to understand that they need to be fighting just as much as we are."

The family is asking Cleveland police to put more effort towards solving his murder. They are frustrated with the slow progress of the police investigation. Detectives have received names of potential suspects, but have failed to make any arrests, according to the family.

"I believe we just have too many cases and too few detectives," Councilman Johnson said.

