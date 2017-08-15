Euclid mayor says arrest on Facebook video raises 'some very serious concerns'

The mayor of Euclid released a statement regarding the viral video which shows a city police officer assaulting a man on the ground during an arrest.

The graphic video shows a white police officer punching and slamming an African-American man's head into the pavement during an arrest on Aug. 12. Police say 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III, of Cleveland, ignored the officer's commands and resisted arrest.

According to a statement from Mayor Kirsten Gail:

“The City of Euclid and our Euclid Police Department are committed to providing a safe community and to treating all justly and with dignity and respect. We have made great strides in building a bond between the community and its police department. Violence and use of force in any situation is disturbing and difficult to watch. The videos of the incident on Saturday morning raise some very serious concerns. We have policies and procedures in place to ensure that all use of force by police are both lawful and justified. I can assure you the incident will be reviewed thoroughly and appropriate action will be taken. We certainly do not want this incident to erase all of the good work that has happened and continues to happen every day in Euclid or to define who we are as a community. We will continue to work with residents, our faith leaders, and community partners to improve our community and ensure Euclid remains a community where we all can be proud to live, work and visit.”

Mayor Gail attended a community relations task force meeting Monday. Area residents questioned the way police are treating people during arrests, especially minorities.

Hubbard was eventually arrested, taken to the hospital for treatment, and later posted bond. A review of the arrest is still on-going.

