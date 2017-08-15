Pedestrian fatally struck by train on Cleveland's west side

Investigators are looking over the scene where a man was fatally struck by a train (Source: WOIO)

Officials in Cleveland are investigating an incident involving a pedestrian that was struck by a train Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on the Norfolk Southern train tracks near West 95th Street and Viking Road.

The man died as a result of the incident, officials say. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

This story will be updated.

