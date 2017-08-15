Lakewood company designing T-shirts for Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure'

The local shirt design company GV Art & Design is designing a special T-shirt for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They go on sale this week, in advance of the Susan G. Komen Cleveland Race for the Cure on Aug. 26th.

For the 20th year in a row, Cleveland 19 News' own Romona Robinson will be the honorary chair for the race.

