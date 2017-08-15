LeBron James Family Foundation annual report: More than $16K in groceries provided to Akron families

The LeBron James Family Foundation continues to expand in its sixth year helping local parents and kids from the Akron area. In the 2016-2017 Year in Review report, LJFF says they reached 1,128 students, and thousands more of parents and siblings.

The program helps students get into college, graduate and pay for their higher education at the University of Akron. Kids involved in LJFF's I PROMISE Institute will soon begin their path to college with the I PROMISE School, a new Akron Public School in the works.

Throughout the year the LJFF brought more than 3,000 students and their families on six outings, to expose them to new life and career experiences. They also organized over 15,000 hours of service to the Akron community.

According to the LeBron James Family Foundation Annual Report, here are more statistics that represent this year's progress:

-$16,000 in groceries provided to LJFF families through their Just Cling It Program

-5,572 toys donated to future students through the Little Tikes Toy Give

-5,460 phone calls made by Lebron James and the LJFF to students and families

-1,418 uniforms and Nike hoodies provided to LJFF families

-39 Akron schools served (grades 3-8) at Akron Public Schools

-215 Bikes and helmets given to incoming 3rd grades to celebrate the start of their academic journey

-160 team uniforms donated to Akron Public High Schools to reward sportsmanship and leadership

-330 Ambassadors brought to the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend to help the rebuilding effort in New Orleans

-8 I PROMISE parents earned GEDs through the I PROMISE Too program.

The I PROMISE Institute is also in the works at the University of Akron to serve the first class when they arrive on campus in 2021.

