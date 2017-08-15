Volunteer accused of stealing funds benefiting fatally struck Coventry Township teens

An Akron woman has been arrested after accusations that she stole money from a benefit fun that was set up for the three teen victims that were struck by a vehicle in Coventry Township.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Melissa Szentes, 40, has been charged with misdemeanor theft. She was a volunteer working for the "Walking on For You" benefit established at the Towpath Credit Union. Deputies in Summit County were told that she was stealing money that was donated to the benefit and used them for her personal gains.

The benefit was set up for three teens that were struck and killed as they were walking on the side of the road in Coventry Township on May 28.

The woman driving at the time has been charged with texting while driving. Two 14-year-old girls died as a result of the crash. A 15-year-old boy was also hit and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Additional charges for Szentes are possible, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

