Teenager electrocuted climbing electrical tower

A 17-year-old boy is dead after officials say he was electrocuted climbing a high voltage electrical tower.

This happened Monday afternoon in the Gorge Metro Park at 1060 Front Street in Akron.

Police say the teenager and his friends were on the Highbridge Trail when he climbed the electrical tower.

After he was electrocuted, the teen fell 30 feet to the ground, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the Streetsboro teenager is not yet being released.

