Kent family plans neighborhood bash to aid toddler's fight against rare cancer

One of Malyk Foster's favorite activities is to sing karaoke, which is pretty amazing considering the rare disease that affects his lungs.



“Langerhans cell histiocytosis. It's a big word, I'm sorry. I'm still getting used to it,” said Malyk's mother, Danielle Foster.



LCH impacts only about 1 in 200,000 kids.

“It's life-altering. We go to the doctor two times a week. He goes to chemo four times a week. We're in there,” Foster said.



A single mother of three, Foster has had to quit her job to care for Malyk and take him to his doctors appointments. Fortunately, “Team Meek” has joined together.



“I thought I was alone, and here, I am not at all. I am not alone, and neither is he,” Foster said.



“He is not fighting this alone,” said aunt Ashley Meyeress.



Together they will do whatever is necessary to fight this disease.



“I take one day at a time, minute by minute, hour by hour. If I take more, I get overwhelmed,” Foster said.

Myeress is organizing a fundraiser for Malyk at her home, 310 Dodge Street in Kent, from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. They will have raffle baskets, music, a bounce house and face painting, police and fire vehicles on display and Team MEEK T-shirts, bracelets and ribbons. Myeress also started a GoFundMe page under the name Malyk Foster.

