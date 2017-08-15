Brunswick man caught up in Charlottesville terror

From age 13 to 23 John Kruse lived in Charlottesville, and his parents still live there.

Kruse now resides in Brunswick, but was back in Charlottesville this weekend helping his father who has stage four cancer. What he saw in his college town this past weekend has left a mark.

"Disbelief ... Number one, Charlottesville is really a small town, it's a quiet arts town," Kruse explained.

Kruse was taking his father to the hospital Saturday mid-morning for an update to his cancer treatment just as the terror in Charlottesville unleashed. A phone call from a friend alerted Kruse to the chaos.

"He said, 'Have you heard what's going on?' I said no what's going on, what are you talking about? And he said, 'Turn on the news.' So I actually, on my phone, was able to bring it up ... and I saw everything that was going on," saud Kruse. "And me and my dad were like 'Holy cow, oh my God.' And we're driving right into that too."

Kruse said he was two blocks away, just minutes after the car drove into the crowd of protesters. He and his father were held up by the National Guard moving in. Kruse's friend, 26 year-old Marquise Green was in the middle of it all.

"I'm down at the rally why don't you come down here," Green said to Kruse on the phone call. "And I said, 'Why are you down there?' And he goes 'Dude I'm just trying to get everybody to leave and be peaceful.' He's the nicest guy I've ever met in my life. I love him," said Kruse.

At some point during the violence someone threw a metal newspaper box and it gashed the side of Marquise's head. Kruse actually found him at the hospital waiting room.

"The laceration turned out to be a little worse than they thought so they kept him a little bit longer. And I was able to see him," said Kruse.

The problem is after being treated at the hospital, no one can find Marquise.

His phone, another mutual friend of ours he said his phone goes right to voicemail. Any time his phone goes to voicemail something is wrong with him. Something is wrong," a worried Kruse explained.

Tuesday afternoon Kruse found out what happened to his friend. After being treated at the hospital he, along with several others, were taken to jail for being in the middle of the riot. Kruse says a mutual friend went to visit Green in jail and says he's being charged with felony assault. His phone has been taken by investigators as evidence.

