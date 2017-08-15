Tonight at 6: The real Black Friday, Charlottesville protests

Protestors gather at 59th Street and 5th Ave. in New York near a caricature of President Donald Trump Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, as they protest not far from Trump Tower. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on the 6 o’clock news.

Tonight, hear from a Brunswick man who was in Charlottesville when the protests erupted. And, how Cleveland prepares to keep you safe during large events.

Its called, The Real Black Friday.

We’ve got a black-owned success story.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.