Avon Lake Police issue warning on bank texting scam

Huntington Bank is warning its customers about an ongoing texting scam. (Source: WOIO)

On Tuesday afternoon, Avon Lake Police posted a message on their Facebook page warning residents about a widespread scam involving Huntington Bank.

Police included a prepared statement from the bank in their Facebook post, which reads:

"If you have received a text message claiming to be from Huntington Bank indicating that you should call or text a number regarding your Huntington card, please disregard this text. If in doubt, call the number on the back of your Huntington debit or credit card. We will never contact you for personal information such as account number."

For a complete listing of Huntington bank's contact info, click here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.