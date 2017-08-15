LeBron James, others upset with President Trump's Charlottesville comments

Like the rest of the world, LeBron James is reacting to the weekend violence that took place in Charlottesville, VA.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump's comments attacked the "alt-left" for their role in the deadly incidents. He also asked whether protesters would be coming for statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson because they were slave owners.

After hearing the comments, the Cleveland Cavaliers star did not waste anytime condemning the president's rhetoric.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

James tweeted, "Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now!"

Congressman Tim Ryan released the following statement condemning the President Trumps latest comments on Charlottesville:

"I watched with disgust, though sadly, hardly surprise, as the President of the United States doubled down on his earlier failure to fully condemn the forces of racism and hate that instigated the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend. We lost two brave State Troopers in an accident while in the line of duty. During an act of terror, an innocent woman, Heather Heyer, was murdered and dozens of others were injured for speaking out against racism and bigotry by groups that the President only reluctantly has named. In the face of such evil, we cannot be reluctant in the defense of our fellow citizens who, as a result of this weekend’s events could be left feeling less safe, less welcome, in their own country. That makes me sick. Neo-Nazis, racists, anti-Semites, the KKK, and other white supremacist groups have no place in American society. Each of us has a duty to speak out against this hateful ideology. President Trump has failed in this regard in a spectacular manner over the last couple days leading up to today’s horrendous press conference in Trump Tower. America deserves better," said Congressman Ryan.

The distaste didn't stop here. Read more tweets below:

GOP members of Congress criticize Trump's comments: "We should never hesitate to call out hate" https://t.co/DNWSYvyNbN pic.twitter.com/uITTM6qt07 — CNN (@CNN) August 15, 2017

(Warning: TWEET contains foul language)

To defend white supremacists and then slang his shitty ass grape juice pretty much sums the man up — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 15, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.