Police: Suspects wanted teen football player's death

Michael Chapman, a local sports standout who was being scouted by the likes of Notre Dame and Bowling Green State University was recently shot, spending weeks in the hospital. He eventually died from those injuries. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police are reaching out for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted in the homicide of 17-year-old Michael D. Chapman, Jr.

Michael was at a park on Ansel Road on July 6, at 6:30 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on Michael and his friend, also 17.

Neither victim could identify suspect or where the shots came from. Both were taken to University Hospital for treatment.

The second victim was treated and released but Michael died on July 23.

Homicide investigators have located video evidence of what is believed to be the suspect vehicle in this case.

Anyone with information relative to the suspects wanted for this incident is asked to contact homicide investigators at 216-623-5464.

