Reward offered in case of Shaker Square restaurant owner shot after closing

A reward of $10,000 is now being offered in a June 15 unsolved shooting.

The owner of Zanzibar Restaurant, on Shaker Square, was shot and wounded as he exited the rear of the restaurant after closing.

According to the victim, the suspect had his face covered, shot him twice and then fled.

The reward for information leading to arrest and successful prosecution in this case has increased; a reward of up to $10,000 dollars is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can be called in for any case at 216.25Crime (252-7463).

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.