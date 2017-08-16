Salazar, 5 homers power Indians past Twins 8-1

By BRIAN HALL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Carlos Santana hit two of Cleveland's five home runs and Danny Salazar continued his strong second-half stretch in the Indians' 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Santana, Jason Kipnis and Edwin Encarnacion all hit solo homers off Bartolo Colon (4-10) as Cleveland won its fifth straight overall and stayed unbeaten in eight games in Minnesota this season. Austin Jackson added a three-run shot and Santana homered from both sides of the plate for the Indians, who have outscored the Twins 56-16 at Target Field this season.

Salazar (5-5) cruised through seven innings, surrendering one run and three hits. He struck out 10 while running his mark to 2-0 with a 1.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings in five starts since coming off the disabled list on July 22.

Colon gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings. The 44-year-old right-hander walked four for just the second time in four seasons.

