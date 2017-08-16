Parents say their 12-year-old son was kicked off an airplane

Another airline mishap making headlines; the most recent incident involving a family from Northeast Ohio.

The Ilg family tells Cleveland 19 that their 12-year-old son was traveling by himself back to Cleveland after visiting his grandma in Tampa, Fla. and was kicked off his aircraft.

The minor was taken off the flight after a gate agent allowed him on the Frontier Airlines plane without a minor fee, which is supposed to be paid ahead of time. The family said they paid the minor fee when they bought the round-trip ticket on a third party site. However, those with Frontier Airlines said their website won't allow you to buy a minor ticket without paying the unaccompanied minor fee for both legs of the flight.

Frontier Airlines released this statement saying:

"We apologize to the parents for the inconvenience and confusion they encountered while their son was traveling with us last week. There was a customer service failure during this child’s travel experience with us in Tampa. At the time Frontier made every effort to contact the parents to notify them of this issue regarding fee collection in the absence of a guardian with the child at the airport. We have coached airport team members and ensured compliance with Frontier policy regarding unaccompanied minor travel.”

