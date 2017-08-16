Powerball jackpot equals more than $400 million - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Powerball jackpot grows to more than $400 million

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

As of Wednesday morning, the estimated Powerball jackpot drawing is at $430 million, and is still growing!

No tickets matched all six numbers on the last drawing on Saturday, which means the jackpot rolled over to the next drawing.

A winner can claim their earning through either an annuity option or a cash option. Annuity is paid out in 30 annual payments. Otherwise, a winner can take the one-time, lump-sum payment in cash. This Wednesday's cash payout option is worth just over $273 million cash.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Match 5 odds are 1 in 11,688,053. To compare odds:

  • Being a victim of identity theft by the age of 40: 1 in 6
  • Getting bitten by a dog while out for a jog: 1 in 133
  • Getting struck by lightning during your lifetime: 1 in 3,000
  • Getting a hole in one on your birthday: 1 in 25,000
  • Having all of the above happen to one person: 1 in 19,900,000
  • Winning Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338
  • Winning Mega Millions: 1 in 258,890,850
  • Winning both Powerball and Mega Millions: 1 in 75,648,252,765,957,300

The largest Powerball jackpot was worth $1.586 billion, sold in Jan. 2016 and split by three winners. According to Powerball, there has never been a grand prize Powerball jackpot winner in Ohio lottery history. Maybe this drawing could change that trend.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

