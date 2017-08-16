Powerball jackpot grows to more than $400 million

As of Wednesday morning, the estimated Powerball jackpot drawing is at $430 million, and is still growing!

No tickets matched all six numbers on the last drawing on Saturday, which means the jackpot rolled over to the next drawing.

A winner can claim their earning through either an annuity option or a cash option. Annuity is paid out in 30 annual payments. Otherwise, a winner can take the one-time, lump-sum payment in cash. This Wednesday's cash payout option is worth just over $273 million cash.

Got this guy on video saying he would share the Powerball jackpot if he wins this is my proof! 430 million drawing tonight @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/hat0g1kwA5 — Denise Zarrella (@DZarrella19) August 16, 2017

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Match 5 odds are 1 in 11,688,053. To compare odds:

Being a victim of identity theft by the age of 40: 1 in 6

Getting bitten by a dog while out for a jog: 1 in 133

Getting struck by lightning during your lifetime: 1 in 3,000

Getting a hole in one on your birthday: 1 in 25,000

Having all of the above happen to one person: 1 in 19,900,000

Winning Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338

Winning Mega Millions: 1 in 258,890,850

Winning both Powerball and Mega Millions: 1 in 75,648,252,765,957,300

The largest Powerball jackpot was worth $1.586 billion, sold in Jan. 2016 and split by three winners. According to Powerball, there has never been a grand prize Powerball jackpot winner in Ohio lottery history. Maybe this drawing could change that trend.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.