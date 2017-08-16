Lights, camera, action: Local casting call for movie starring Sylvester Stallone

Attention all actors! A casting agency is seeking candidates to star in a movie featuring Sylvester Stallone. The upcoming feature film is being filmed at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Angela Boehm Casting is seeking actors for speaking parts, background extras, and other featured roles for Escape Plan 3. Candidates are wanted for possible fight scenes with the film's stars Stallone and Dave Bautista.

Filming will take place at the Mansfield reformatory where several other films were shot in the past, including The Shawshank Redemption and Tango and Cash. Potential actors must:

Be of Eastern European or Chinese descent.

Be available beginning Sept. 18 through Oct. 13.

Have full availability from morning to night. Filming could last 12 hours a day.

Pay varies depending on the role.

Mansfield City Councilman Don Bryant invited the film's production staff to the city council meeting on Tuesday night for the opportunity to introduce themselves to the city's residents and to explain their agenda.

Interested individuals should submit two to three photos, and information including their name, height, weight, phone, residing city, tattoos, and any mixed martial arts experience.

