Cedar Point announces 'Steel Vengeance' roller coaster, tallest and fastest hybrid coaster in the world

The wait is over! Cedar Point officials announced the park's new roller coaster Steel Vengeance, which is set to debut in 2018.

Steel Vengeance will be the tallest and fastest hybrid roller coaster in the world. Plans were reveled during a "hootenanny" full of folk music and line dancing on Wednesday.

The new coaster will stand 205 feet tall and max out at 74 miles per hour. The ride will cover 5,740 feet in distance in approximately 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

Since the beginning of the Cedar Point's 2017 season, park-goers could see construction workers tearing down parts of the wooden roller coaster Mean Streak, and then rebuilding it. Cedar Point (allegedly) shut the coaster down in 2016, but instead, decided to build a new ride that is expected to be completed next year.

There is no denying that renovations are being done. Height extensions and more wood are being added, and most noticeably, winding and twisting steel tracks are being installed to the wooden frame. The coaster will break 10 world records, including:

World's tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet tall)

World's fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 miles per hour)

World's steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)

World's longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)

World's longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)

Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4)

Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)

Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

World's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster

The retired Mean Streak coaster was originally built in 1991. When it was first built, the coaster held the record for the tallest lift and longest drop for a wooden coaster. Here is what the coaster used to look like:

The announcement of the initial closure brought out mixed emotions from Mean Streak riders. Some riders expressed sadness that it was closing, while others expressed appreciation for the time it was around.

