Shaker Square restaurant owner wants to find the suspect who shot him

Akin Affrica, owner of Zanzibar Restaurant, wants to find the suspect who shot him.

On June 15, Affrica said he was shot at Zanzibar Restaurant on Shaker Square as he exited the rear of the restaurant after closing.

He said the suspect had his face covered, shot the owner twice and then left the scene.

Police are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can be called in for any case at 216-25Crime (252-7463).

