Ohio man accused of plotting US attacks asks for leniency

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man charged with plotting a U.S. attack after receiving overseas training is asking for leniency at his sentencing, saying he later abandoned his plans.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) acknowledges in a court filing that he became fully radicalized after traveling to Syria in 2014.

The document filed Monday also says the 25-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing "the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology."

Court documents unsealed earlier this summer show Mohamud pleaded guilty almost two years ago to terrorism charges.

Mohamud's attorney argues a lengthy prison term isn't necessary.

Government prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

