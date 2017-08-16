Are Northeast Ohio schools protecting your kids' eyes during the eclipse?

Special eclipse glasses must have the ISO logo on them to protect your eyes. (Source: WOIO)

With most schools back in session by the time of the eclipse on Aug. 21, it's important to make sure school districts have plans in place to make sure your kids are protected.

The number one rule for the eclipse is do not look into the sun without the proper safety glasses. Eclipse glasses certified with the ISO logo will protect from the harmful bright sun.

The glasses are being sold for $2 or $3, which could make it an expensive hour-and-a-half science lesson for a large districts.

The risk is that even with the safety glasses, kids will be kids and try to look at the sun anyway. Some schools districts will avoid the problem all together because they are not in session at the time of the eclipse.

Cleveland 19 is compiling a list of the major school districts in Northeast Ohio to see what they have planned.

Cleveland Metro School District: Waiting on formal plan.

Akron City Schools: Not in session.

Lakewood City Schools: Up to each principal. Must have glasses. Live streaming to all classrooms.

Canton City Schools: Permitting students to watch. Asking teachers to be responsible.

Elyria City School District: Not in session.

Parma City School District: Waiting on formal plan.

Avon Local School District: Not in session.

Avon Lake City School District: Not in session.

Lorain City School District: Not in session.

Mentor Public Schools: School by school plan. Only those schools that have glasses are allowed outside.

If your child's school is not on this list it is advised that you contact your school to see what they have planned.

