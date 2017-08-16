Operation Kitchen Makeover ~ Promotion Rules

Operation: Kitchen Makeover

August 2017

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by WOIO, LLC – 1717 East 12th St, Cleveland, OH 44114, Kitchen Saver, 7465 Worthington/Galena Road, Worthington, Ohio 43085 and Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism (NEOPAT) 9321 Oxford Trail, Cleveland Ohio 44141. The promotion begins at 9a on 8/17/2017 and ends at 11:59pm on 10/5/17. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on 10/5/2017. Promotion is void where prohibited . By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules .

Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win . Entrants and nominees must be legal U.S. residents of Ohio in the Cleveland DMA/The WOIO viewing area: Ashland county, Ashtabula county, Carroll county, Cuyahoga county, Erie county, Geauga county, Holmes county, Huron county, Lake county, Lorain county, Medina county, Portage county, Richland county, Stark county, Summit county, Tuscarawas county and Wayne county, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WOIO, LLC, Kitchen Saver, Bath Fitter, Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism (NEOPAT) and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Nominees must have proof of service with a military ID or DD214. Nominees must also provide proof of legal ownership of the property and must be legally allowed to make changes or improvements to the requested property.

How to Enter . Beginning at 9a on 8/17/17, individuals can enter on the www.Cleveland19.com contest page, Cleveland 19 Mobile App or Cleveland 19 Facebook Page. Entries must contain the name and phone number of an honorably discharged veteran or currently active duty, active reserve or reserve status member of the armed services who is eligible to win per the terms of these rules. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on 10/5/17 in order to qualify. Each entry may be disqualified at WOIO, LLC’s sole discretion if it determines that the entry is not valid. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

Prize(s) . One (1) nominee will be randomly selected to receive up to $20,000 in home makeover goods and services to make improvements to their kitchen. No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Kitchen makeover includes; appliances, flooring, countertop replacement, kitchen cabinets, and all labor costs, that do not exceed the estimated prize value of $20,000. The potential total value of the prize is up to $20,000.

How the Prizes are Awarded . One (1) nominee will be randomly selected for the kitchen makeover prize. If there is no response after three (3) business days, an alternate winner will be selected and contacted. The winner will be picked randomly and contacted by phone. At that point the winner will need to produce a military ID, or a form DD214 to authenticate military service. Winner must be honorably discharged, veteran or currently active duty, active reserve or reserve status.

Odds of Winning . The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize, as is proof of service with valid military ID or form DD214. The winner will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit, proof of service within one week to determine eligibility the day of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must accept the Kitchen Makeover prize by October 13, 2017.

Timing of actual work to be done and/or Prize to be provided will be determined between the winner and the Sponsors so as to fulfill the requests of the Winner per the budget constraints, but in the case of disagreement, Sponsors reserve the right to make the final decision in their sole discretion. All Sponsors are not responsible for the amount of time it may take to complete any work related to the home makeover. Length of time for makeover will be determined by the amount of work requested and current conditions of property or land being improved.

Winner must provide proof of legal residency and have legal right to make any changes to property requested. No work will be done for any property not owned by winner without written permission from property owner. Property is subject to approval by local Sponsors providing improvement and specifications that may be required in order to meet all applicable local building codes and allow for work to be completed. If winner does not meet eligibility requirements and is therefore ineligible, then Sponsors reserve the right to select another winner at random. Sponsors takes no responsibility for the condition of the Prize. Winner must sign a hold harmless agreement for Sponsors.

If goods, services, or improvements requested by winner do not equal $20,000 in value, such total value determined by Kitchen Saver, using their standard retail valuation of the provided good, service or improvement, there will be no other prize or cash awarded for the remaining balance.

If Winner requests any improvements that are not covered by the contest, in Sponsors’ sole discretion, such improvements will be considered separate and apart from this promotion.

Winner(s) will receive this prize as a donation from Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism (NEOPAT).

The winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WOIO, LLC, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

The winner also agrees to volunteer on the project in accordance with their capabilities (no minimum amount of time is required) per the guidelines set forth by Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism (NEOPAT).

Limitation on Liability . By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by WOIO, LLC. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WOIO, LLC are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).