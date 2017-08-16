Cedar Point's new coaster breaks 10 world records

Steel Vengeance is the new hyper hybrid coaster for Cedar Point. (Source: Cedar Point)

Cedar Point finally announced the details on the redone Mean Streak and it includes yet another record setting ride for the "roller coast."

Steel Vengeance is a hybrid coaster since it will use the wooden structure of the Mean Streak with new steel rails for a smoother ride.

As a hybrid coaster it breaks 10 records:

World's tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet tall) World's fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 miles per hour) World's steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees) World's longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet) World's longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet) Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4) Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph) Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds) Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds) World's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster

Cedar Point is once again reclaiming some other records for amusement parks:

Most steel roller coaster track at one amusement park (57,865 feet/11 miles) Most roller coaster track at one amusement park (60,423 feet/11.4 miles) Most rides at one amusement park (71) Most roller coasters over 200 feet tall at one amusement park (6) Most roller coasters with a first drop of 90 degrees or more at one amusement park (5)

Here's a look at some of the other record setters around the world, according to Ultimate Roller Coaster.

Largest Drop (Steel Coaster)

Kingda Ka 418 feet

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J.

Top Thrill Dragster 400 feet

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio

Fury 325 320 feet

Carowinds in Charlotte, N.C.

Steel Dragon 2000 306.8 feet

Nagashima Spa Land in Mie, Japan

Leviathan 306 feet

Canada's Wonderland in Ontario, Canada

Millennium Force 300 feet

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio

Fastest (Steel Coaster)

Formula Rossa 149.1 mph

Ferrari World in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Kingda Ka 128 mph

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J.

Top Thrill Dragster 120 mph

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio

