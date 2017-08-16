Suspect breaks into Akron mausoleum and dumps body out of casket

Akron police say suspect/s broke into mausoleum and dumped casket Source: WOIO

Akron Police are looking into who is responsible for dumping a body out of a casket inside a mausoleum.

It happened at East Market Cemetery, 1135 East Market Street. Police said it could have happened sometime between 2 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Police said the suspect(s) pried open the mausoleum door, then pried open the concrete vault, pulled one casket out and dumped the remains on the floor.

The man in the casket was Ralph Boetcher and he died in 1980.

Akron police are now trying to find Boetcher's next of kin.

Officers are also trying to determine why the suspect(s) only defiled Boetcher's casket.

A local historian who visits cemeteries found the remains on the floor and called police.

