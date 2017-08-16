Ohio State Highway Patrol seizes more than $37,000 worth of pres - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio State Highway Patrol seizes more than $37,000 worth of prescription pills during traffic stop

The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized $37,250 wroth of prescription pills during a traffic stop on Aug. 12. Investigators stopped a rented 2017 Nissan Versa for a speed violation on U.S. Route 24 in Defiance County.

According to a Facebook post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana when they approached the car. A probable cause search revealed a large bag in the trunk containing six smaller bags of 100 oxycodone/hydrochloride pills and one bag containing 100 hydrocodone/bitartrate pills. 

Investigators said the street value of the pills are worth $37,250.

The driver Jamesha D. Ridley, 23, of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Tia N. Moore, 19, of Fort Wayne, Ind. were charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony and trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

