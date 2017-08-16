Ohio State Highway Patrol seizes more than $37,000 worth of prescription pills during traffic stop

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested two people from Indiana who are accused of trafficking prescription pills. (Source Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized $37,250 wroth of prescription pills during a traffic stop on Aug. 12. Investigators stopped a rented 2017 Nissan Versa for a speed violation on U.S. Route 24 in Defiance County.

According to a Facebook post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana when they approached the car. A probable cause search revealed a large bag in the trunk containing six smaller bags of 100 oxycodone/hydrochloride pills and one bag containing 100 hydrocodone/bitartrate pills.

Investigators said the street value of the pills are worth $37,250.

The driver Jamesha D. Ridley, 23, of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Tia N. Moore, 19, of Fort Wayne, Ind. were charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony and trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Spot the Signs of Addiction

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.