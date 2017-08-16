Report: LeBron James leaving Cavs after this season

This will be LeBron James' final season with the Cavs. (Source: AP IMAGES)

On Wednesday, ESPN's Chris Sheridan reported that LeBron James will leave the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 2017-18 season.

NBA source said today: "This will be LeBron's final season in Cleveland. He is 100 percent leaving. Relationship with owners beyond repair." — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) August 16, 2017

The report follows recent news of Kyrie irving's request to be traded from the team.

James returned to the Cavs in 2014, taking the team to three straight Finals appearances, with a title win in 2016.

After winning the championship, the Cavs star returned to Cleveland and was greeted by over a million fans who joined the team's victory parade.

If Irving leaves as requested and James departs after this year, the Cavs will suffer a talent shortage and will need to launch a rebuilding plan to stay competitive in the NBA East.

