New hybrid coaster at Cedar Point will reach 205 feet

A new ride is coming to Cedar Point. It is the world's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster.

Cedar Point's new coaster breaks 10 world records

Construction is already underway.

"It's tallest hybrid roller coaster in the world at 205 feet," said Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark.

The new Steel Vengeance roller coaster is designed to rock your roller coaster world.

"It has the steepest drop at 90-degrees. It has the longest drop of any hybrid coaster at 200-feet," Clark said.

Cedar Point is at it again adding to its cadre of roller coasters. One of the best places in the world for that.

In fact, this is going to be one of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in the world with the capacity of 1,200 riders per hour.

"It has the world's fastest airtime hill at 73 miles-per-hour. The most airtime of any roller coaster on earth at almost 30 seconds. The hybrid coaster is the unique combination of a smooth steel track, set atop of wooden structure," Clark said.

The wooden part is from the old Mean Streak.

"Now it's able to do things it could not do before, inversions. There's four of them. Over bank turns, under bank turns, weaving in and out of the structure," Clark said.

In case you're wondering the Steel Vengeance is going to be ready in May of 2018 when the park opens.

