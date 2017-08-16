Hundreds of people attend Medina County Together anti-racism vigil

Hundreds of people attended the Medina County Together an anti-racism vigil on Wednesday. (Source WOIO)

The vigil lasted 90 minutes, according to the organization's website the vigil was held in memory of the victims of Charlottesville and to honor those who stood against racism.

Betty Sutton who is running as a Democratic candidate for Governor sent her condolences to the family of Heather Heyer. Sutton said Heyer was courageous and she was standing up for what she believed in.

Heyer was killed after police said 20-year-old James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. An anti-Trump group said they held a rally on Sunday at the Public Square in Cleveland to show solidarity after the violence in Charlottesville.

