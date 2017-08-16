WATCH LIVE: Medina County Together holding an anti-racism vigil after violence in Charlottesville

The organization Medina County Together is holding an anti-racism vigil on Wednesday. (Source WOIO)

The vigil will be from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Public Square in Medina. According to the organization's website the vigil is in memory of the victims of Charlottesville and to honor those who stood against racism.

Betty Sutton who is running as a Democratic candidate for Governor sent her condolences to the family of Heather Heyer. Sutton said Heyer was courageous and she was standing up for what she believed in.

Heyer was killed after police said 20-year-old James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. An anti-Trump group said they held a rally on Sunday at the Public Square in Cleveland to show solidarity after the violence in Charlottesville.

