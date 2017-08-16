Police: Akron man charged after leaving toddler in Jack Casino garage

An Akron man was charged with child endangering after allegedly leaving a toddler behind in the Jack Clevelaand Casino parking garage. (Source: Facebook/JACK Casino Cleveland)

John Pierre McCallister, 28, of Akron, was arrested Saturday night at Jack Cleveland Casino for child endangerment.

According to a Cleveland Police report, officers received a tip around 9:30 p.m. that a three-year-old boy was alone in the back seat of a 2013 Hyundai, which was parked on the third story of the casino garage.

When police arrived, they found the toddler unharmed in the car.

As officers investigated, McCallister approached the car and said, "Oh, my bad, I was coming back to check on him."

Officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

McCallister said he was just a passenger in the car and that the toddler belonged to his girlfriend, who was inside the casino. He then attempted to walk away, but was detained by police.

After placing McCallister in the back of the cruiser, he admitted his girlfriend was actually at home in Akron.

Police contacted the mother using McCallister's phone and informed her of the situation. She said she had no idea McCallister was in Cleveland, and indicated she would drive up to retrieve the child.

McCallister was arraigned Monday at Cleveland Municipal Court and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge; his pre-trial is scheduled for August 21st.

Summit County Children Services was contacted about the incident.

