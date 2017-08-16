Fired Kent State coach responds to university's statements on athlete's death

Kent State's athletic department said Monday that its trainers and coaches followed the right procedures during an offseason workout in June after which a freshman football player died.

The school then announced it had fired a football strength and conditioning coach who was at the workout because it found he had given false information about his certification.

On Wednesday, Ross Bowsher -- the coach in question -- offered the following statement in response to the University's remarks on the matter:

“I appreciate Kent State University’s internal review of the June 13 workout which found that, ‘the workout was conducted in accordance with national protocols for student-athlete health and safety, and supervised appropriately by qualified personnel.’ However, I am disappointed that the university also released in the same statement that my employment was terminated on the grounds that I provided false information. This statement has led some to suggest that my involvement in the June 13 workout somehow contributed to Tyler Heintz’s death, which is absolutely untrue. The university has always been fully aware of my credentials. I’ve always been transparent with officials at Kent State University regarding my extensive education and experience that have allowed me to successfully coach collegiate athletes for the last 11 years. I care very much for all my student athletes, and their well-being and safety have always been my top priority. I continue to mourn the loss of Tyler Heintz, and his family remains in my thoughts and prayers.”

Freshman offensive lineman Tyler Heintz died following a morning workout on June 13. The preliminary cause of death was ruled hyperthermia, which occurs when the body fails to adequately cool itself

A final autopsy report on his death is expected within the next few months.

