Fire breaks out at Moosehead Saloon in Westlake

A fire broke out in a storage shed behind Moosehead Saloon Wednesday night in Westlake. (Source: WOIO)

Emergency crews responded Wednesday night to a fire that broke out in a storage shed and spread to the back patio of the Moosehead Saloon.

The restaurant itself -- which is located at 694 Dover Center Rd. -- is reportedly not on fire.

According to Westlake Police, no injuries have been reported.

The Westlake Fire Department is on-scene.

Moosehead, a popular west side locale, is tucked off the street and abuts the Ironwood Cafe and Copper Pot Catering.

The Ironwood has reported it will close for the remainder of the night.

