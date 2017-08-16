Allegations against so called 'Gambino Associate' disappear

The arrest of a man that prosecutors said was attempting to bring organized crime back to Cleveland seems to have just faded away. (Source WOIO)

The arrest of a man that prosecutors said was attempting to bring organized crime back to Cleveland seems to have just faded away. Carmine "The Bull" Agnello was charged with a laundry list of crimes back in 2015, many mob related.

At the time Assistant Prosecutor Matt Meyer talked about the situation.

"It would be a travesty if the New York mafia would set up operations in Cleveland. We intend to stamp this fire out before the whole house burns down," Meyer said.

Agnello's attorney Roger Synenberg countered the statement.

"The credibility of the county prosecutor’s office went in the toilet today when they asked for a million dollar bond for a conspiracy to add dirt to a scrap car," Synenberg said.

Agnello was alleged to have added weight to cars he sold to recycling plants using dirt to inflate to the

prices he collected.

The allegation was that there were wiretaps and other incriminating evidence. As it turns out, all the mob related charges were d ropped, Agnello pleaded guilty to three felonies and got probation.

