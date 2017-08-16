W. 130th traffic under control after drivers fume over construction gridlock

The construction project is scheduled to wrap up at the end of the year or early next year. (Source: WOIO)

Traffic is moving again on W. 130th St. near the 480 bridge.

A traffic nightmare for drivers on West 130th Street from Cleveland to Brook Park may have come to an end Wednesday evening.

Construction had been backing traffic up in the area, especially after a new traffic pattern started Tuesday.

Traffic backed up for miles on West 130th Street near the I-480 bridge.

“I sat here for 25 minutes, probably moved this much,” said Xavier Neider, holding his hands a few inches apart.

He expects some traffic around construction, but he said this was extreme.

“It's just crazy as a person that lives on 130th, and a person that tow truck drives, it's hard, it's hard to get around and get business,” Neider said.

Complaints from drivers started pouring in, so city officials from Cleveland and Brook Park sat down with Cuyahoga County and construction crews to come up with a plan.

Wednesday, during rush hour, it looked like a different street.

“So night and day, between yesterday and today,” said Cleveland city council member Brian Kazy.

Kazy says police officers will now be directing traffic at major intersections during rush hour.

“Hopefully with the collaboration from everyone we've solved the problem, things are running a lot smoother today,” he said.

Kazy says West 130th Street hasn't had a facelift like this since 1984.

The $8.5 million project includes new sidewalks and crosswalks going in from Lorain to Brook Park Road.

So is all of this mess worth it to the people who live here?

“In the end, maybe. But that's the question—when's the end?” Neider said.

He says two-way traffic should be flowing again on West 130th during the second week of September.

The entire project should wrap up at the end of the year or beginning of next year.

