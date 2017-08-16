Orlo gets answers for dad of son bound to wheelchair

Joe Mauretic said he had been trying to have crumbling catch basins in front of his home repaired for years. He had no luck. (Source WOIO)

Joe Mauretic said he had been trying to have crumbling catch basins in front of his home repaired for years. He had no luck.

The holes were so deep that safety cones nearly disappeared into them. His problem was that his son is in a wheel chair and because the bus couldn't pull close to the curb, he had to push the boy into the street to board the bus.

After contacting the Service Director's office Cleveland 19 got a call back from Director Brian Higgins who said he'd have the work done in a few weeks. He made good on the promise.

Concrete crews were on the job and Grantwood Avenue is back to normal. Mauretic had a simple message.

"What I couldn't get done in three and a half years, Orlo got done in three and a half weeks," Mauretic said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.