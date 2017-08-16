LeBron James trying to improve the graduation rate in Northeast Ohio

LeBron James is trying to improve the graduation rate in Northeast Ohio. (Source WOIO)

LeBron James is trying to improve the graduation rate in Northeast Ohio. According to an article from Vogue, James started this goal when he saw the high school dropout rate was at 24 percent.

The LeBron James Family Foundation continues to expand .The program helps 1,200 students get into college, graduate and pay for their higher education at the University of Akron. Kids involved in LJFF's I PROMISE Institute will soon begin their path to college with the I PROMISE School, a new Akron Public School in the works.

Throughout the year the LJFF brought more than 3,000 students and their families on six outings, to expose them to new life and career experiences. They also organized over 15,000 hours of service to the Akron community.

Vogue reports LeBron started the 'Hard Work Club', this covered the cost of teachers for after school programs and additional books.

His wife, Savannah James, is also giving back to the community. She started the program Akron: Women of Our Future.

According to the report from Vogue a team of mentors and counselors will work with girls from Buchtel High School in Akron. Her mother was her inspiration for this program.

