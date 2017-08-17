Police: 2 accused of dumping body of woman after alleged OD

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Police say a woman apparently overdosed at a house, was put in a wheelbarrow and was dumped in nearby woods in southwest Ohio by a man and a woman now charged with corpse abuse and other offenses.

Middletown police Lt. Scott Reeve told the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News on Wednesday that 32-year-old Erica Robinson and 28-year-old Joshua Swenson, both of Middletown, have also been charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and permitting drug abuse.

Online court records don't indicate an attorney for Robinson or Swenson.

The newspaper reports the two told police they moved 20-year-old Leslie Dalton's body during the night after she died. Her body was found Sunday.

The Butler County Coroner's Office lists Dalton's cause of death as "pending." Police say her death is being investigated as an overdose.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.