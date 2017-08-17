Two people sent to hospital after car crashes into downtown building

Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition after the car they were in crashed into a building in downtown Cleveland early Thursday morning.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Superior Avenue and West 6th Street, near the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

UPDATE: Only Superior Ave WB is CLOSED between W. 6th and Veterans Memorial Bridge. Superior Ave EB is OPEN @cleveland19news — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) August 17, 2017

A SUV crashed into the side of the Rockefeller building, scattering concrete debris and vehicle parts over the roadway.

Cleveland EMS say a man and a woman were trapped in the vehicle. Once removed, they were taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

The roadway was closed for more than an hour. The closure also prompted detours for downtown RTA bus routes.

UPDATE: #RTA says, "Due to an accident downtown, all west bound routes using Superior are rerouted at W 3rd" @GCRTA @cleveland19news — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) August 17, 2017

Investigators are still determining what led to the crash.

