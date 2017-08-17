View the solar eclipse safely with a cereal box

Viewing the solar eclipse could be spectacular, but it could also be very dangerous if eye protection or eclipse-viewing devices are not used.

Of course viewers can run out to the store and buy special solar eclipse sunglasses, but why do that when a pinhole viewer can be made with items lying around the house. Materials needed to build a cereal box pinhole viewer include:

A cereal box

Piece of aluminum foil

White cardboard or heavy paper to fit in the bottom of the cereal box

Scissors

Tape or glue

Cut a white piece of paper or cardboard that fits snugly into the bottom of an empty cereal box. Secure it in place with either glue or tape.

Cut the top of the cereal box, removing both ends and leaving the center in tact.

Tape a piece of tin foil over one of the openings at the top of the cereal box. The other opening remains open for viewing.

Use a nail or pin to push a small hole in the foil.

Use tape to make sure the box's flaps are sealed so no additional light enters.

If feeling creative, you can decorate the outside of the box with solar eclipse-themed pictures or construction paper.

Visit NASA.gov for more information about the solar eclipse and the cereal box viewer.

Can you take a picture of the solar eclipse with a smartphone?