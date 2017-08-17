Lakewood group spreads love with chalk messages across the city

Lakewood residents are coming together and spreading messages of love throughout the city after several swastikas were spray painted on neighborhood sidewalks.

Residents have formed the Facebook group "Lakewood Sidewalk Chalk Love." The members are leaving chalk messages and signs all over Lakewood driveways and sidewalks in response to Wednesday's signs of hate that were found on Belle Avenue.

The group started leaving the chalk messages around town on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, the group had nearly 1,000 members.

Lakewood police say residents woke up Wednesday morning to three swastika symbols spray painted on the sidewalks in front of their homes. A car was also damaged and a window was broken, according to police. Officers said they are not yet investigating this incident as a hate crime.

Lakewood Council member Tom Bullock said he wishes that hate could be cleared away the same way crews cleared the paint.

“These ugly racist ideas are totally without place in America because the attack our core principals,” Bullock said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773.

